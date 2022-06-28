Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRY) Short Interest Up 1,340.0% in June

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 1,340.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of MPFRY remained flat at $$3.48 during midday trading on Tuesday. Mapfre has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $4.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.06.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.1278 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%.

Mapfre, SA, engages in the insurance and reinsurance activities worldwide. It offers life, health, accident, savings and investment, retirement, burial, and travel and leisure insurance; and homeowner's, automobile, third-party liability, family, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicle, third-party liability and asset, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishment, and other insurance products.

