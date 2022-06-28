Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Shares Gap Up to $23.12

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.12, but opened at $24.03. Marathon Oil shares last traded at $24.08, with a volume of 233,802 shares traded.

MRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.53.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.56.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.15%.

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $2,246,255.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,052,120.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $849,056.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,934 shares in the company, valued at $8,154,880.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,220 shares of company stock valued at $4,766,850. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 4,155.8% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,881,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 16.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 458,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 66,220 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth approximately $1,089,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

