Mason & Associates Inc Acquires 8,132 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Mason & Associates Inc grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 79.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,308 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,132 shares during the quarter. Diamondback Energy makes up approximately 0.8% of Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $379,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108,310 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,847,000 after acquiring an additional 17,981 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,396 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,491 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total value of $380,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,723,423.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $840,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,226.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,580,970. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

FANG stock traded up $6.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.68. 29,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,465,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.83. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $65.93 and a one year high of $162.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.18.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.46. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 18.46%.

FANG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $184.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.35.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

