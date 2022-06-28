Mason & Associates Inc Acquires New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 186,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,537,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF comprises about 3.8% of Mason & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mason & Associates Inc owned about 2.22% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYE. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,719,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 550,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,305,000 after acquiring an additional 158,706 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,334,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $7,554,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,135,000.

Shares of RYE stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.96. 1,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,244. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.07. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $82.02.

