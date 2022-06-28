Mason & Associates Inc Acquires New Shares in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Shares of ITA stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,642 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.41. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.