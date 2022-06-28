Mason & Associates Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Mason & Associates Inc increased its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,811 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 805 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $67.00 price target on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.54.

WYNN traded up $3.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.44. The stock had a trading volume of 49,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,239,370. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.32 and a 200 day moving average of $76.70. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $125.17.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $953.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.35 million. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.41) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

