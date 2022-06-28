Mason & Associates Inc Buys 2,312 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Mason & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 95.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the quarter. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,818,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.02. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.43 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,522,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,556.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,560,700. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

