Mason & Associates Inc Purchases 44,852 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Mason & Associates Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 641.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,852 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Mason & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of VTV stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $135.64. 27,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,743,951. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.94. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.16 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

