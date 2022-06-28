Mason & Associates Inc Sells 73 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Mason & Associates Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in RH were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of RH during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of RH by 79.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of RH by 244.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of RH by 71.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

RH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on RH from $528.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen lowered their price target on RH from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on RH from $825.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on RH from $700.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on RH from $668.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $466.20.

Shares of RH stock traded down $0.96 on Tuesday, hitting $255.06. 2,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,025. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.20. RH has a one year low of $227.26 and a one year high of $744.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $290.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.83.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $2.38. The company had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.76 million. RH had a return on equity of 77.40% and a net margin of 19.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RH will post 28.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.79, for a total value of $4,369,648.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,763,499.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.31, for a total value of $33,300.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,650,560.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 486,419 shares of company stock valued at $154,870,241. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

