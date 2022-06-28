Mason & Associates Inc Takes $759,000 Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,843 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Devon Energy by 3,946.9% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 4.6% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,092 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 45,305 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 8.4% in the third quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,714 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVN stock traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.14. The stock had a trading volume of 192,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,616,587. The firm has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $24.05 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.91.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 95.31%.

In other news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $254,587.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 284,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,501,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,922 shares of company stock worth $4,269,519. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Benchmark cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.94.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

