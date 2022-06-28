Mason & Associates Inc Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG)

Mason & Associates Inc bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,080,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,357,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August comprises about 10.8% of Mason & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Mason & Associates Inc owned about 44.65% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAUG. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $428,000.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.17. 469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,292. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a 1 year low of $28.62 and a 1 year high of $33.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.41 and its 200 day moving average is $31.67.

