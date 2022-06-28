MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) Trading 27.1% Higher

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 27.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.89 and last traded at C$0.89. 61,814 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 243% from the average session volume of 18,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on MAV Beauty Brands from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on MAV Beauty Brands from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Acumen Capital upgraded MAV Beauty Brands from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on MAV Beauty Brands from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$34.92 million and a P/E ratio of -0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 3.20.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

