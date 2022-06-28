McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,790 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 187.7% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:MCD opened at $247.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.58. The company has a market cap of $182.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.29%.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. Truist Financial lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.15.
In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
About McDonald’s (Get Rating)
McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on McDonald’s (MCD)
- Is It Time To Pull The Trigger On Smith & Wesson Brands?
- What Makes QuantumScape (QS) An Interesting Stock Pick?
- Should You Consider Polestar Stock After Its IPO?
- PagerDuty Stock Rides the Digital Operations Management Trend
- MarketBeat Podcast: How to Profit In The Bear Market
Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.