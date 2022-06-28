MediaValet (CVE:MVP) Trading 2.9% Higher

MediaValet Inc. (CVE:MVP – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.52 and last traded at C$2.50. 29,210 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 47,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.43.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Eight Capital cut their target price on MediaValet from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Cormark cut their target price on MediaValet from C$2.75 to C$2.10 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$95.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52.

In other news, Director David Scott Maclaren sold 14,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.88, for a total transaction of C$26,673.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,297,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,438,986.04. Also, Director Francis Nelson Shen acquired 1,925,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.20 per share, with a total value of C$2,310,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,925,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,310,000. Insiders have bought a total of 1,949,529 shares of company stock valued at $2,339,576 in the last quarter.

MediaValet Inc develops and delivers enterprise cloud software to manage the digital media assets worldwide. It offers Enterprise Digital Asset Management (DAM) platform that helps to create, find, work with, manage, and share digital assets; CreativeSPACES, a hybrid cloud/on premise tool for collaborating between team members, the core DAM, and other media creation software; and other modules modules for advanced artificial intelligence, audio/video intelligence, mobile support, content publishing, and open application programming interface developer tools.

