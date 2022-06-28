Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) to Issue Dividend of $0.06

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0623 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

OTCMKTS:MFCSF opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. Medical Facilities has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.66.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MFCSF. National Bank Financial cut shares of Medical Facilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Medical Facilities from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

