MediShares (MDS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $349,743.52

MediShares (MDS) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One MediShares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MediShares has a market capitalization of $349,743.52 and $1,366.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MediShares has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MediShares Profile

MediShares (CRYPTO:MDS) is a coin. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here . MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares . The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

MediShares Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

