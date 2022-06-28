Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,889,400 shares, a growth of 665.0% from the May 31st total of 377,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 431.3 days.

OTCMKTS MLSPF remained flat at $$1.87 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.83. Melrose Industries has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 240 ($2.94) to GBX 215 ($2.64) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 162 ($1.99) to GBX 156 ($1.91) in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Melrose Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.50.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

