Meme (MEME) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.13 Million

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Meme has a total market capitalization of $11.47 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Meme has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Meme coin can now be bought for about $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.79 or 0.00230113 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004316 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 37.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000135 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001230 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00009287 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004874 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.35 or 0.00409902 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Meme Profile

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

