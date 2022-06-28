Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.82.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $94.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.73. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 49.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 178,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,676,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Offit Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.5% in the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 35,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $842,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.