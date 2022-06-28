Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Trading 2.6% Higher

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.07 and last traded at $4.02. 118,147 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 744% from the average session volume of 14,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OUKPY shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Metso Outotec Oyj from €10.40 ($11.06) to €9.80 ($10.43) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Metso Outotec Oyj from €10.60 ($11.28) to €10.80 ($11.49) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Metso Outotec Oyj from €9.50 ($10.11) to €10.50 ($11.17) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Metso Outotec Oyj from €10.80 ($11.49) to €10.90 ($11.60) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.61.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were given a $0.0379 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.77%.

Metso Outotec Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.

