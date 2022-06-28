Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Has $784,000 Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 14,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $205.99 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $188.89 and a 1-year high of $261.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

