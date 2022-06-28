Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Sells 214 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MA. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $357.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.94.

NYSE:MA opened at $328.83 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $303.65 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The company has a market cap of $319.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

