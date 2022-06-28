Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFF) Short Interest Down 99.2% in June

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 99.2% from the May 31st total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of Mitie Group stock remained flat at $$0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average of $0.74. Mitie Group has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $1.01.

About Mitie Group (Get Rating)

Mitie Group plc, through with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Interserve. The Business Services segment offers security services, such as manned guarding and technology-backed monitoring solutions, together with fire and security systems installations; cleaning focuses on general, specialist, and technical cleaning services that include clean rooms, high-security environments, and window cleaning; and office services comprises document management, vetting, and front of house.

