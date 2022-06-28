Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFF) Short Interest Down 99.2% in June

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 99.2% from the May 31st total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of Mitie Group stock remained flat at $$0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average of $0.74. Mitie Group has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $1.01.
About Mitie Group (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mitie Group (MITFF)
- The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
- Headwinds Sap Strength From Enerpac Tool Group
- How to Profit In The Bear Market
- Is It Time To Pull The Trigger On Smith & Wesson Brands?
- What Makes QuantumScape (QS) An Interesting Stock Pick?
Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.