Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Monolithic Power Systems has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Monolithic Power Systems has a payout ratio of 21.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems to earn $10.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.9%.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $416.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.37, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.00. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1-year low of $351.21 and a 1-year high of $580.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $423.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $436.70.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $377.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.26 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.22, for a total transaction of $434,514.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,784,238.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.44, for a total value of $1,686,707.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 288,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,055,684.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,541 shares of company stock valued at $11,999,860. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.25.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

