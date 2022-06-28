Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $450.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SHOP. Barclays reduced their price objective on Shopify from $460.00 to $360.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Shopify from $900.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Shopify from $550.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Shopify from $534.00 to $432.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Shopify to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $893.32.

NYSE SHOP opened at $373.21 on Friday. Shopify has a one year low of $297.64 and a one year high of $1,762.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $383.32 and a 200 day moving average of $710.01. The company has a market capitalization of $46.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.57 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 11.84 and a current ratio of 11.84.

Shopify’s stock is going to split on the morning of Wednesday, June 29th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, April 11th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.31). Shopify had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Shopify will post -4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Shopify by 666.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

