Morgan Stanley Increases CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Price Target to €4.50

CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from €4.20 ($4.47) to €4.50 ($4.79) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

CAIXY has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CaixaBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CaixaBank from €2.90 ($3.09) to €3.30 ($3.51) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CaixaBank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CaixaBank from €2.95 ($3.14) to €3.75 ($3.99) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €3.40 ($3.62) target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CaixaBank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.86.

Get CaixaBank alerts:

CAIXY stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,159. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.06. CaixaBank has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $1.28.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CaixaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaixaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.