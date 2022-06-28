Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 627,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,469 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $54,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.29.

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.82. The company had a trading volume of 220,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,531,960. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.42. The stock has a market cap of $139.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.41. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.23 and a 52-week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

