Neptune Wellness Solutions (NEPT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.10) per share for the quarter.
Shares of NEPT opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.91. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $42.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.
About Neptune Wellness Solutions (Get Rating)
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neptune Wellness Solutions (NEPT)
- Is It Time To Pull The Trigger On Smith & Wesson Brands?
- What Makes QuantumScape (QS) An Interesting Stock Pick?
- Should You Consider Polestar Stock After Its IPO?
- PagerDuty Stock Rides the Digital Operations Management Trend
- SentinelOne Stock Looks to Secure a Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.