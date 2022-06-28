Neptune Wellness Solutions (NEPT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.10) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NEPT opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.91. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $42.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc ( NASDAQ:NEPT Get Rating ) (TSE:NTB) by 257.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399,362 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.28% of Neptune Wellness Solutions worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

