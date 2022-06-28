NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Cut to $71.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $85.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on NetApp from $104.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NetApp from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on NetApp in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $67.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.66 and its 200-day moving average is $80.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.50. NetApp has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $96.82.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. NetApp had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 127.40%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $138,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,825 shares in the company, valued at $10,915,338. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,344. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in NetApp by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,764 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

