New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMTZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on July 15th

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th.

NYMTZ stock opened at $19.30 on Tuesday. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $25.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.66.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

