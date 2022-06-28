New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMTZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on July 15th

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th.
NYMTZ stock opened at $19.30 on Tuesday. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $25.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.66.
About New York Mortgage Trust (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New York Mortgage Trust (NYMTZ)
- Should You Consider Polestar Stock After Its IPO?
- PagerDuty Stock Rides the Digital Operations Management Trend
- MarketBeat Podcast: How to Profit In The Bear Market
- SentinelOne Stock Looks to Secure a Bottom
- These 3 Nasdaq-100 Leaders Have More Upside
Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.