NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $7,058,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 27.3% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 24,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NEE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.86.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.59. 86,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,296,034. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.58. The firm has a market cap of $152.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 229.73%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

