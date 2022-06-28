Nexus Hits 24 Hour Volume of $889,057.00 (NXS)

Nexus (NXS) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. During the last week, Nexus has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. Nexus has a market capitalization of $10.02 million and $889,057.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000668 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Nexus Profile

Nexus (CRYPTO:NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 73,702,096 coins. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexus’ official website is nexus.io. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus is an innovative crypto currency – the coin runs off its own algorithm and has a well though through infrastructure that takes it beyond bitcoin and other 1 st generation crypto currencies – it has a checks and balances system for sending coins – where transactions can be retrieved if sent to a wrong address. The proof of stake rate is 2% up to a coin cap of 78 million. “

Buying and Selling Nexus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

