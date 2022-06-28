Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.59.

EFRTF has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares began coverage on Nexus Industrial REIT in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$13.80 to C$15.30 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$15.25 to C$14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of EFRTF opened at $7.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.51. Nexus Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

