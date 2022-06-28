NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Plans Dividend of $0.04

NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

OTCMKTS:NFYEF opened at $9.64 on Tuesday. NFI Group has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $25.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average of $12.77.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NFYEF shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

