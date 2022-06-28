NFTify (N1) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,407.00

NFTify (N1) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 28th. One NFTify coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, NFTify has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. NFTify has a market capitalization of $163,832.17 and approximately $1,407.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,662.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,289.98 or 0.21073681 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00180224 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004907 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00075511 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015367 BTC.

NFTify Coin Profile

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.

Buying and Selling NFTify

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTify directly using U.S. dollars.

