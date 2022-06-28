Nicholas Carter Sells 5,000 Shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Stock

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) Director Nicholas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 408,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,133.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:TREC remained flat at $$9.81 on Tuesday. Trecora Resources has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.37 and its 200 day moving average is $8.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.01 million, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.33.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Trecora Resources had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $83.21 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 1.1% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,628,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 4.3% during the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 609,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after buying an additional 24,915 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 470,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 280,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 27,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trecora Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $2,269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trecora Resources in a report on Sunday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Trecora Resources

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

