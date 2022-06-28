Nicholas Carter Sells 5,000 Shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Stock

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) Director Nicholas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 408,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,133.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE:TREC remained flat at $$9.81 on Tuesday. Trecora Resources has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.37 and its 200 day moving average is $8.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.01 million, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.33.
Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Trecora Resources had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $83.21 million for the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trecora Resources in a report on Sunday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
About Trecora Resources (Get Rating)
Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trecora Resources (TREC)
- The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
- Headwinds Sap Strength From Enerpac Tool Group
- How to Profit In The Bear Market
- Is It Time To Pull The Trigger On Smith & Wesson Brands?
- What Makes QuantumScape (QS) An Interesting Stock Pick?
Receive News & Ratings for Trecora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trecora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.