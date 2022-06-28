Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.41

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41, with a volume of 87715 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Nighthawk Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$3.75 price objective on the stock. Laurentian set a C$3.75 price objective on Nighthawk Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10.
Nighthawk Gold Company Profile (TSE:NHK)
Nighthawk Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.
