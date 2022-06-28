Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.41

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41, with a volume of 87715 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Nighthawk Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$3.75 price objective on the stock. Laurentian set a C$3.75 price objective on Nighthawk Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Nighthawk Gold alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10.

In other Nighthawk Gold news, insider Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 59,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.52 per share, with a total value of C$30,940.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,385,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,000,533.84. Also, Director Keyvan Salehi acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.56 per share, with a total value of C$56,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 575,000 shares in the company, valued at C$322,000. Insiders have bought a total of 288,000 shares of company stock worth $158,390 over the last quarter.

Nighthawk Gold Company Profile (TSE:NHK)

Nighthawk Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nighthawk Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nighthawk Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.