NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,330 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 9,517 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 15,025 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 10,217 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $107.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $169.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.46 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KGI Securities lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.52.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

