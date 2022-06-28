NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.98

NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.98 and last traded at $14.16, with a volume of 163991 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

About NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY)

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication, Engineering and Construction, Chemicals, New materials, and System Solutions. The company offers steel plates; hot- and cold-rolled steel sheets and coils, coated steel sheets, color coated steel sheets, electrolytic tin plates, and electrical steel sheets; bar and rod materials; and structural steel products.

