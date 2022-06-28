Nord Finance (NORD) Price Reaches $0.31 on Major Exchanges

Nord Finance (NORD) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 28th. Nord Finance has a total market cap of $1.84 million and approximately $101,325.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nord Finance coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00001513 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nord Finance has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3,864.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,986.85 or 0.19656578 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00185536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004925 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00072307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015603 BTC.

Nord Finance Coin Profile

Nord Finance’s launch date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 9,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,007,082 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Nord Finance Coin Trading

