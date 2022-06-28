Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the solar energy provider on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of TSE:NPI traded down C$0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$38.03. The company had a trading volume of 534,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42. Northland Power has a 1-year low of C$34.95 and a 1-year high of C$44.11. The firm has a market cap of C$8.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$38.54.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$695.05 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Northland Power will post 1.5608405 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a C$50.00 price objective on Northland Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. CIBC raised their target price on Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. CSFB lifted their price target on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Northland Power from C$42.25 to C$46.25 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northland Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.35.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

