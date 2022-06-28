Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the solar energy provider on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.
Shares of TSE:NPI traded down C$0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$38.03. The company had a trading volume of 534,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42. Northland Power has a 1-year low of C$34.95 and a 1-year high of C$44.11. The firm has a market cap of C$8.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$38.54.
Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$695.05 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Northland Power will post 1.5608405 EPS for the current year.
About Northland Power (Get Rating)
Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.
