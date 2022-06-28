NULS (NULS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7.92 Million

NULS (NULS) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Over the last week, NULS has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One NULS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000861 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NULS has a market capitalization of $17.41 million and approximately $7.92 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NULS alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3,848.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,981.88 or 0.19619524 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00180685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00072521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00016015 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS launched on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NULS is nuls.community . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NULS is nuls.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling NULS

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NULS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NULS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.