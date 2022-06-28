Ocean Thermal Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CPWR) Short Interest Update

Ocean Thermal Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CPWR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, an increase of 1,795.0% from the May 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,065,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:CPWR traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,775. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01. Ocean Thermal Energy has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.04.
Ocean Thermal Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
