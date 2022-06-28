Ocean Thermal Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CPWR) Short Interest Update

Ocean Thermal Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CPWR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, an increase of 1,795.0% from the May 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,065,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CPWR traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,775. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01. Ocean Thermal Energy has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.04.

Ocean Thermal Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ocean Thermal Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development of projects for renewable power generation, desalinated water production, and air conditioning worldwide. It designs and develops ocean thermal energy conversion, and seawater and lake water air conditioning plants for commercial properties, utilities, and municipalities.

