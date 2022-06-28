Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVTZ) Short Interest Update

Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVTZ – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 90.4% from the May 31st total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OVTZ stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.26. 24,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,145. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.50. Oculus VisionTech has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $1.08.

Oculus VisionTech, Inc, a development-stage technology company, designs and markets digital watermarking services and solutions to business customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Forget-Me-Yes (FMY), a data privacy software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables secure discovery and delete requests against multiple data sources; comply trust saas suite (CTSS), a set of software tools designed to address cloud-native data management and regulatory compliant data governance; and cloud-based document protection system (Cloud-DPS) technology, a SaaS-based document management platform for tamper-proof document authentication and protection.

