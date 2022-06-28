Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVTZ) Short Interest Update

Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVTZ – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 90.4% from the May 31st total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OVTZ stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.26. 24,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,145. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.50. Oculus VisionTech has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $1.08.
Oculus VisionTech Company Profile
