Oddo Bhf Downgrades Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) to Neutral

Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have €74.00 ($78.72) price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Akzo Nobel from €113.00 ($120.21) to €114.00 ($121.28) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Akzo Nobel from €97.00 ($103.19) to €90.00 ($95.74) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Akzo Nobel from €105.00 ($111.70) to €88.00 ($93.62) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Akzo Nobel from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Akzo Nobel from €112.00 ($119.15) to €110.00 ($117.02) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Akzo Nobel currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AKZOY opened at $22.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Akzo Nobel has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $42.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.59 and its 200 day moving average is $30.86. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Akzo Nobel ( OTCMKTS:AKZOY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Akzo Nobel will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.4748 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. Akzo Nobel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.66%.

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

