Omni (OMNI) Market Cap Achieves $1.20 Million

Omni (OMNI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Over the last seven days, Omni has traded down 26% against the US dollar. Omni has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $4.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omni coin can currently be bought for $2.13 or 0.00010497 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000329 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00028356 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.00260500 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00007971 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003538 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000992 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,354 coins and its circulating supply is 563,038 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

