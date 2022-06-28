Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) Receives $8.26 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.26.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Ontex Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €8.00 ($8.51) target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ontex Group from €6.80 ($7.23) to €7.80 ($8.30) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ontex Group from €11.50 ($12.23) to €10.50 ($11.17) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

ONXXF stock opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.58. Ontex Group has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $11.30.

Ontex Group NV provides personal hygiene solutions for baby, feminine, and adult care in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Americas, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, and internationally. It offers baby care products, such as baby diapers and pants, and wet wipes under the Baby Pants, Bbtips, Bio Baby, Chicolastics, Canbebe, Cremer Disney, Helen Harper, Kiddies, Little Big Change, Moltex, Pom Pom, Sapeka, and Mônica brands; and feminine care products, including sanitary towels, panty liners, and tampons under the Fiore, Mia, NAT, Sincere, and Silhouette brand names.

