OptionRoom (ROOM) Price Hits $0.0195 on Exchanges

OptionRoom (ROOM) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One OptionRoom coin can currently be bought for $0.0195 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. OptionRoom has a market cap of $243,411.01 and approximately $67,652.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OptionRoom alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,412.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,454.61 or 0.16659308 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.28 or 0.00179777 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004818 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00075285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015113 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OptionRoom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OptionRoom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.