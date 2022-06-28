Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Avity Investment Management Inc.

Avity Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,446 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,659 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.77. 90,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,132,156. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.97. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $185.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. BNP Paribas cut Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.78.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,986,000 shares of company stock worth $203,858,660 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

