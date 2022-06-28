ORAO Network Price Down 12.3% Over Last 7 Days (ORAO)

ORAO Network (ORAO) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. Over the last week, ORAO Network has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ORAO Network has a market cap of $131,163.03 and approximately $223.00 worth of ORAO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ORAO Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3,386.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,395.34 or 0.16346602 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00179367 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004809 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00074804 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015135 BTC.

ORAO Network Coin Profile

ORAO Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,397,668 coins. ORAO Network’s official Twitter account is @OraoNetwork

ORAO Network Coin Trading

